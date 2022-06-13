Tim Cullinan said that a 30% reduction in emissions would lead to a carbon leakage and unltimately increase global emissions / Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has pressed Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to push back on any attempt to introduce a sectoral emissions ceiling above 22%.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that this is an "acid test" for the Minister, who must "stand up" for the agricultural sector.

The measures in the current climate action plan are designed to achieve a 22% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2030.

"A target of 30% would result in significantly reduced production, which could devastate the farming sector in Ireland," he said.

'No research'

He added that the Government has done "no research whatsoever" on what the implications of a 30% ceiling would be for Irish agriculture, the rural economy or what impact it would have on food production.

"They are operating in a vacuum,” he said.

A full economic and social impact assessment is needed before imposing ceilings, according to Cullinan.

"A 30% reduction would be likely to lead to carbon leakage and an increase in global emissions, as production will move to other countries with weaker climate policies.

Impact on security

"The Government is required to take this into account in the Climate Act, but they are choosing to ignore it. They are also disregarding the potential impact on food security," he said.

Irish farmers are embracing measures to reduce emissions and there are significant scientific developments on feed additives and other technologies. However, this, he said, will take time.

"Everyone in society will have to adjust their lifestyle as a result of these ceilings, but farmers will also see a direct impact on their livelihoods," he concluded.