The IFA protests took place to highlight crises in both forestry and peat.
Horticultural growers, led by IFA president Tim Cullinan, held a protest on Tuesday 13 July to highlight the challenges around the harvesting of horticultural peat.
“Without immediate Government intervention to allow the harvesting of peat, the Irish horticultural sector faces wipeout.
“The ministers in charge here have to step in to save the sector. The situation is now beyond serious,” said Cullinan.
On Wednesday, farmers with forestry demonstrated to highlight the crisis in the forestry sector and the need for emergency legislation to reform the licence system.
Farmers planted their land with the legitimate expectation that they would be able to thin and realise an income during its rotation, but the delays have meant that this is no longer a reality for many.
There are nearly 6,000 forest licences (afforestation, road and felling licences) in the backlog.
IFA honorary life membership
At a recent Castlelyons/Bartlemy outdoor branch meeting IFA honorary life membership was presented to Castlelyons member and IFA stalwart Martin Dorgan for his support and dedication to the association over the years.
