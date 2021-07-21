At a recent Castlelyons/Bartlemy outdoor branch meeting, IFA honorary life membership was presented to Castlelyons member and IFA stalwart Martin Dorgan for his support and dedication to the Association over the years. Pictured l t r; Gerard Kingston, Chair, Castlelyons IFA, Martin Dorgan {Recipient}, IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe and North Cork county chair Anne Baker.

The IFA protests took place to highlight crises in both forestry and peat.

Horticultural growers, led by IFA president Tim Cullinan, held a protest on Tuesday 13 July to highlight the challenges around the harvesting of horticultural peat.

“Without immediate Government intervention to allow the harvesting of peat, the Irish horticultural sector faces wipeout.

“The ministers in charge here have to step in to save the sector. The situation is now beyond serious,” said Cullinan.

IFA president Tim Cullinan and Val Farrell, chair of the IHNSA, with farmers and growers protesting against Government plans to stop the harvesting of horticultural peat without putting a viable alternative solution in place.

On Wednesday, farmers with forestry demonstrated to highlight the crisis in the forestry sector and the need for emergency legislation to reform the licence system.

Farmers planted their land with the legitimate expectation that they would be able to thin and realise an income during its rotation, but the delays have meant that this is no longer a reality for many.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett listening to the concerns of farmers with forestry who were demonstrating in Dublin about the forestry licensing crisis. The crisis has resulted in a backlog of 6,000 licences.

There are nearly 6,000 forest licences (afforestation, road and felling licences) in the backlog.

