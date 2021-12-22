The IFA has called for all-industry approach to slurry usage to maximise the benefits of organic manures.

The IFA is to ramp up its campaign for a standalone TAMS measure to fund the development of storage facilities for pig slurry and other organic manures on tillage and grassland farms.

The association’s pigs’ chair Roy Gallie claimed there was an obvious justification for such a TAMS measure from an agricultural, water quality and climate-change perspective.

“There are clear benefits for the country and agriculture in facilitating and encouraging the most advantageous usage of pig slurry and other organic manures,” Gallie said.

“The country can reduce its chemical fertiliser requirement, improve its nitrates position and cut its ammonia emissions by optimising pig slurry usage, and that of all organic manures,” he added.

The country’s pigs produce close to 2.2m tonnes of slurry each year, which is equivalent to around 480m gallons. The fertiliser-equivalent value of this is €23m, Teagasc estimates.

To optimise its nutrient uptake pig slurry should ideally be spread in the spring. However, such a move would require a significant increase in storage capacity as significant quantities are traditionally spread in autumn on winter cereals and grasslands.

We need a national strategy on the storage and usage of pig slurry and other organic manures if we’re to maximise their benefits

The IFA is proposing that 60% grant aid be made available to tillage and grassland farmers under TAMS to expand slurry storage capacity nationally and thereby facilitate the improved utilisation of organic manures.

“We need a national strategy on the storage and usage of pig slurry and other organic manures if we’re to maximise their benefits. Grant aid under TAMS is a vital element of such a strategy,” Gallie maintained.