Concrete is set to face a 10% Government levy to raise funds for the mica redress scheme. \ Michael McLaughlin

The IFA has called on Government to grant farmers an exemption from the 10% levy on concrete products announced on budget day to prevent pressures resulting from the rising cost of farm inputs from being worsened.

The association’s president Tim Cullinan commented that the levy had caused frustration among farmers planning buildings, especially when nitrates rules are pushing farmers to increase slurry and soiled water tank capacity.

Increasing storage capacity is also an important consideration for those wishing to reduce their dependency on chemical fertiliser, according to Cullinan.

Frustration

“Agflation is running at multiple times general inflation, so there’s huge frustration among farmers at the imposition of the 10% concrete levy as part of Budget 2023,” said Cullinan.

“This will further inflate the cost of doing business for farmers who are already dealing with a massive escalation in farm input costs.

“We believe it’s entirely justified that concrete used for farm construction, either in the form of precast or readymix, should be exempted from the levy. This will form a key part of our focus in advance of the Finance Bill in October.”

The IFA’s farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh stated that farmers should be supported in investing in farm infrastructure and buildings, not disincentivised to do so.

“The Government should be supporting farmers to invest on their farms, not adding significantly to its overall cost,” the IFA’s farm business chair added.

