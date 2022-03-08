IFA president Tim Cullinan said maximum use must be made of organic fertiliser if food production is to be increased. / Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will put forward proposals to increase Ireland’s capacity to produce more food in a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday evening.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with the Minister on food security challenges brought about by the war in Ukraine, the IFA said that farmers will play their part in any national effort.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the Minister needs to “come forward with real measures, not just soundbites”.

Focus

On what needs to be done to support farmers if they are to be tasked with producing more food, IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “There must be a focus on growing more grass for silage as well as more crops. The key issue here is to tackle input costs, particularly fuel, fertiliser and feed.

“The Government needs to reduce excise on fuel and suspend the carbon tax for 2022 for farmers and contractors.

“The Minister needs to introduce a targeted scheme to support the use of fertilisers for growing more crops and grass silage.”

Pressure

The Tipperary farmer warned that “the pig and poultry sector[s] are under huge pressure and the Minister must look at further measures to keep these sectors in business and producing food.

“Since this Government has taken office, they have done nothing but try to reduce output at farm level, but now they have rightly realised the importance of food security.”

He said support for existing tillage farmers, including potato farmers who may be better placed to switch to tillage crops than farmers with pasture, was important.

To facilitate this, Cullinan called for the “suspension of the three-crop rule”.

“Farmers growing protected crops and heating greenhouses have also seen huge increases in their costs and cannot be overlooked,” he said.

Fertiliser

The IFA president said maximum use must also be made of organic fertiliser, the value of which has risen given the dramatic increase in the price of conventional fertiliser.

He warned that the Department will also have to look at some of its own regulations, which are restricting food production.

He said he would be looking for flexibility under GLAS measures at Tuesday evening’s meeting, including the technical rules on wild bird cover and low input pasture.

“We also need to ensure that any farmer who decides to reduce their stock to grow more silage or crops is not impacted from a tax perspective.”

Grass ‘immediate priority’

The “immediate priority” in relation to food security concerns must be growing grass for next winter’s silage, says the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said this means tackling “rocketing costs” of fertiliser.

McCormack also noted that the association’s members were willing to look at any feasible option to help the national response to the invasion of Ukraine and the knock-on effects for food supplies.

However, he said: “In relation to the proposed national cereal project, the onus [is], again, squarely on the Government to come forward with viable, detailed and costed measures.”

He described crop production proposals as “not simple” and warned that “there are large areas of the country where it was simply not tenable to suggest an immediate pivot to cereal cultivation”.

Voluntary

Where crop production is possible, McCormack suggested it “could be considered on a voluntary basis”, but highlighted the importance of those suggesting this option “to have worked it through”.

“If the measures were voluntary and were viable, then [the] ICMSA is happy to look at them. If they were aspirational, vague and unsupported, then getting buy-in from farmers [will be] unlikely and the planting window [will] close before that could be rectified.”

