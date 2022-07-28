The IFA’s head office has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that a formal complaint has been lodged against the IFA county executive in Co Kerry.

It did not reveal the basis for the complaint and stated that it would not provide any additional comment until the matter was concluded.

No further details were made available to the Irish Farmers Journal regarding the complaint by the chair of Kerry IFA Kenneth Jones either.

“I understand that it’s still in progress. There have been no more developments yet,” Jones said.

Kerry’s second representative to the IFA national council Mary Fleming also had “no comment at the moment” when contacted.