The IFA has called on the Department of Agriculture to urgently carry out a comprehensive economic impact assessment, beyond modelling, of CAP payment convergence.

The farm body also reiterated its demand that the Department “engage in genuine negotiation with farmers to agree the detailed implementation of the CAP strategic plan”.

The association claimed that farmers were “sick of consultation processes which amount to no more than a box-ticking exercise”.

The demands are included in a draft copy of the IFA’s submission on the CAP strategic plan.

The new CAP cannot make more farmers unviable

The IFA insisted the new CAP must support farmers in vulnerable sectors, especially farmers in all beef systems, sheep and tillage farmers.

“The new CAP cannot make more farmers unviable, while failing to contribute sufficiently towards already vulnerable farmers,” the IFA submission stated.

The IFA maintained that the current Irish CAP proposals “failed to avail of flexibilities that could have lessened the negative impact on farmers’ incomes, while optimising the environmental output”.

With regard to Ireland’s proposed CAP strategic plan, the IFA submission has called for:

Decisions to be made at national level to mitigate the disproportionate impact of the proposed CAP strategic plan measures on the country’s most active farmers.

The Department to do a proper economic assessment of the impact at farm level of its proposed draft national strategic plan.

The eco schemes application to be part of the BISS application.

Vulnerable sectors such as beef, sheep and tillage to be prioritised within Pillar II.

A minimum payment of €300 per suckler cow, €30 per ewe to be made, along with the introduction of a new cattle-rearing and finishing scheme under Pillar II.

The introduction of a comprehensive and ambitious new agri-environmental scheme with a payment of up to €10,000 available for all farmers.

Meanwhile, the IFA submission rejected any suggestion that ‘caps’ or ‘limits’ might be put on the number of cows or animals kept at individual farm level or nationally.

It also rejected any requirements being imposed on farmers to join Bord Bia quality assurance schemes.