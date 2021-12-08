The IFA has called on the Department of Agriculture to urgently carry out a comprehensive economic impact assessment, beyond modelling, of CAP payment convergence.
The farm body also reiterated its demand that the Department “engage in genuine negotiation with farmers to agree the detailed implementation of the CAP strategic plan”.
The association claimed that farmers were “sick of consultation processes which amount to no more than a box-ticking exercise”.
The demands are included in a draft copy of the IFA’s submission on the CAP strategic plan.
The new CAP cannot make more farmers unviable
The IFA insisted the new CAP must support farmers in vulnerable sectors, especially farmers in all beef systems, sheep and tillage farmers.
“The new CAP cannot make more farmers unviable, while failing to contribute sufficiently towards already vulnerable farmers,” the IFA submission stated.
The IFA maintained that the current Irish CAP proposals “failed to avail of flexibilities that could have lessened the negative impact on farmers’ incomes, while optimising the environmental output”.
With regard to Ireland’s proposed CAP strategic plan, the IFA submission has called for:
Meanwhile, the IFA submission rejected any suggestion that ‘caps’ or ‘limits’ might be put on the number of cows or animals kept at individual farm level or nationally.
It also rejected any requirements being imposed on farmers to join Bord Bia quality assurance schemes.
