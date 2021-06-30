A draft proposal to extend the closed period for slurry spreading has been branded as “unworkable” by IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“This proposal was never discussed or even suggested within the first phase of the consultation, nor at any of the numerous meetings that the IFA has had with relevant staff within the nitrates section of the Department,” he said.

“It would actually hinder rather than help farmers to better manage their slurry.”

The Irish Farmers Journal last week revealed that the longer slurry storage requirement, a limit on chemical nitrogen and changes to the nitrogen excretion figures for different types of cows are among the draft proposals in the nitrates consultation document.

He warned that “scaremongering” has caused unnecessary stress among the farming community.

Challenges

“We are well aware of the environmental challenges that face the sector. What we need is a Department of Agriculture which is willing to work with farmers instead of treating them like fools,” Cullinan added.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned that “the pressure on the derogation is real, especially in terms of achieving water quality improvements, but derogation farmers have continually shown a willingness to make improvements.

“External pressures on the derogation have been growing, but we must show our ambition in defending it.”

He urged farmers to “engage meaningfully” with the next public consultation on the derogation.