The IFA have described the EPA’s nitrates maps as “nonsensical”.

The maps, published yesterday, highlight areas where it is likely to mean the nitrates derogation will be cut to 220 kgs/ha for most of the country next year.

“The whole interim review process was flawed from the very start,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan. “The Minister for Agriculture should have never have signed up to an EU process that was not based on science. The map released, which is nonsensical, is the result of that decision.”

He described change in organic nitrogen limits for derogation farms as “an attempt to reduce stocking rates, based on ideology, not science".

Organic nitrogen levels effectively set the maximum stocking rate on farms, as all cattle and sheep carry an organic nitrogen loading.

Earlier this year, these rates were adjusted significantly, a process called "banding" that has already reduced the stocking rate on many dairy farms. Almost 8,000 farmers are availing of the nitrates derogation, most of them dairy farmers.

A map of the areas where the derogation will be cut to 220kg N/ha from January.

Cullinan said that Charlie McConalogue needs to “stand up the Green Party” and “get a grip on the situation”, or Irish agriculture will be decimated.

Stephen Arthur, the IFA’s dairy chair, said that the change will decimate the incomes of family farmers for no environmental benefit.

“Derogation farmers have implemented dozens of measures at farm level, including significant additional measures in the last two years which are already showing progress, but that doesn’t suit the current anti-dairy farmer narrative,” he said.

Arthur added that the IFA national dairy committee will meet on Monday to discuss this issue. He accused the government of ignoring valid points farmers have been making in the IFA’s “intensive lobby campaign” on the issue.

“We are not going away. The IFA will continue to fight this unfair review,” he concluded.