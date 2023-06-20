SCEP farmers must be approved in SBLAS for the entire length of the cow scheme.

Farmers who have applied to the suckler carbon efficiency programme (SCEP) must get approved under the sustainable beef and lamb assurance scheme (SBLAS) if they are not already, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has warned.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden reminded such farmers that they must contact Bord Bia to have their farm approved before the 16 October deadline.

Golden explained how “SCEP is a key contributor to the income of suckler farmers, providing the equivalent of over €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows”.

“It is vital all farmers who applied to the scheme are paid in full on all of their eligible animals,” he said.

Requirement

Being an approved member of SBLAS is a key requirement for farmers in SCEP and Golden said that farmers must have “continued participation for the duration of the programme”.

“Farms must be fully quality assured by 16 October and, to achieve this, applications should be made as soon as possible to avoid delays in getting approved before the deadline date,” the livestock chair said.

Golden also called on the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia to ensure all farmers who applied for SCEP meet the SBLAS requirement by the deadline.

“A high number of applications are anticipated in the coming weeks,” he said, urging farmers to make contact with Bord Bia on 062-54900 to start the process.