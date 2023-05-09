The IFA has called for genuinely farmed land to be exempt from the RZLT.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is calling on the Government to make all genuinely farmed land exempt from the residential zoned land tax (RZLT).

The tax is a new tax aimed at increasing housing supply by activating zoned, serviced residential development lands (including mixed-use lands) for housing.

IFA farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh said the IFA is willing to work with the Government to find a fair and equitable solution to this issue.

She is insisting that “a framework can be put in place that would identify what is genuinely farmed land if there is political will to protect farm families”.

Right to dezone

The IFA is also requesting “a right to be dezoned, without justification or fear of subsequent compulsory purchase order, also needs to be provided for impacted farmers”.

She added that “this tax will not solve the current housing crisis by forcing genuine farmers to sell their land”.

“In the meantime, I would encourage all farmers to check the supplementary RZLT maps for your local county council to see if you have land added and, if so, to make an appeal before the 1 June deadline,” she said.