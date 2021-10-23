IFA vice-president Brian Rushe challenges Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue as he continues his CAP tour at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday. Tensions where high following the minister's announcement of key CAP decisions. \ Philip Doyle

A 30ha farmer with a €300/ha entitlement value in 2019 will see his or her basic payment fall from a total of €9,000 in 2019 to €8,278 in 2026, according to calculations by the IFA.

The calculation includes convergence of 85%, and a CRISS or frontloading payment of €43/ha, as well as a flat-rate eco-scheme payment of €64/ha. Based on decisions announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last week, the IFA has assumed that 25% of all Pillar I payments will go to eco schemes and 100% farmer participation.

The organisation has produced a ready reckoner for farmers to calculate their 2026 payments.

The IFA's ready reckoner showing the impact of farmers' payment changes under the next CAP.

Higher entitlements

Farmers on higher entitlement values per hectare and higher acreages will be worst affected by the CAP changes.

For example, a 100ha farmer on a 2019 entitlement value of €400/ha will see their total Pillar I payment fall from €40,000 to €27,375. That is a drop of over 30% in their Pillar I payment.

Lower entitlements

Farmers on lower entitlement values and lower acreages will benefit.

For example, a 100ha farmer on a 2019 entitlement value of €160/ha will see their total Pillar I payment increase from €16,000 to €21,256. That’s an increase of almost 33%.

A 20ha farmer holding the same entitlement value of €160/ha will see their total Pillar I payment increase from €3,200 to €4,853. That’s an increase of almost 52%.

