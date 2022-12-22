Friday will be the busiest day for Christmas grocery shoppers ahead of Christmas day on Sunday.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has called on consumers to buy local and Irish food for Christmas.

IFA president Tim Cullinan has appealed to consumers to support local farmers when doing their grocery shopping over the coming days.

He highlighted Kantar estimates which suggest €1.25bn will be spent in December, with Friday being the busiest grocery shopping day of the year ahead of Christmas Day on Sunday.

“Christmas Day is a special time for families to gather together and celebrate. The Christmas Day dinner is the centrepiece of the day and using the best of Irish produce will enhance the experience,” he said.

Quality assured

Cullinan also encouraged grocery consumers to look for and choose the Bord Bia Quality Assured logo on food items when buying their groceries.

“The QA logo means that the food you buy has been produced and processed by members of Bord Bia schemes and are audited on a continuous basis on-farm right through to the final processing and packing,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

While acknowledging that food prices have risen, the IFA president insisted that Irish food is very good value given the quality and standard of what Irish farmers produce.

“Costs have also risen for farmers, so we would appreciate as much support as possible from consumers when they shop over Christmas.

“We know they value locally-produced food and filling the basket with QA produce is the best way to show that,” he concluded.

