An Taisce is appealing the granting of the Nitrates Action Programme.

An IFA application to become a notice party in the An Taisce High Court case against the granting of the Nitrates Action Programme is set to be heard in the Commercial Court next Monday.

If approved, the IFA will be in a position to question testimony and appeal any decisions of the court.

An Taisce brought the case against the Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government, the Environmental Assessment Unit and the State last May.

IFA are seeking to be a notice party to the case

In its grounds for bringing the case, An Taisce has said that the Nitrates Action Programme breached a number of existing laws and regulations governing water quality, the Habitats Directive and that appropriate consideration was not given to the impact of the programme on future water quality.

The Department of Agriculture is already a notice party in the case. In February, An Taisce lost its appeal against the decision to grant planning permission for the Kilkenny Cheese plant.

Held up for two years

It brought that case all the way to the Supreme Court and held up the project by two years.