Announcing the IFA’s upcoming regional farm succession and inheritance meetings, IFA national farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle said is it very important to start thinking about a succession plan for your family farm as early as possible.

“Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start plan as early as possible. By proactively planning for succession and inheritance, you can avoid potential stress relating to and the uncertainty around the future of the farm,” Doyle said.

The IFA has organised regional farm succession and inheritance meetings that will take place on:

Tuesday 18 April – Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow.

Thursday 20 April – Firgrove Hotel, Co Cork.

Wednesday 3 May – Ardboyne Hotel, Co Meath.

Thursday 4 May – Abbey Hotel, Co Roscommon.

Guest speakers on the night will include:

Clare O’Keefe – Succession Ireland.

Gordon Peppard – Teagasc.

Martin Clarke – ifac.

Aisling Meehan – agri solicitor.

IFA national farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh said the purpose of these events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

“It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place.

“There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily. If not planned for, however, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business,” McDonagh said.