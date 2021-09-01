I was happy to catch up with IFA sheep chair Seán Dennehy following his recent flock clearance sale in Cahir Mart.

Dennehy was appointed manager of Bandon Mart earlier this year and I’m not sure which would be a more daunting task – leaving a lambing shed to deal with over 2,000 calves on peak sale days or returning from such a busy sale to get stuck in to lambing.

He has served the sheep sector well and with over 40 years lambing behind him has put plenty of miles on the clock.

With ewe numbers rising to upwards of 1,000 head, he has produced 60,000 to 65,000 lambs or more than enough to sustain a full week’s kill.

There is no fear that the Cork man is ending his association with sheep farming and he has 1,000 store lambs on hand in his new sheep production system.