€30/ewe is needed to help sheep farmers with high input costs, the IFA has said. \ Philip Doyle

The Sheep Improvement Scheme brought in under the new CAP has been labelled as insulting and a disgrace to sheep farmers lambing ewes into a year of low prices and high costs.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey told farmers that the new scheme’s increase of only €2/ewe on the previous Sheep Welfare Scheme has not kept pace with inflation, arguing that €30/ewe is now needed for farmers to have any margin this year, along with seperate supports for finishers.

Comiskey warned that the increase on 2016’s sheep scheme payments is “not enough to fix a puncture on a child’s bicycle”.

He reminded farmers that the true value of direct payments had also been eroded by inflation over the last decade.

Crisis

“Last March, I pointed out to numerous ministers and the Government that we were headed for a crisis in the sheep sector. Unfortunately, we are in crisis at the moment,” the sheep chair said on Thursday.

“In the CAP budget for 2023, we saw €12, an increase of €2 - not enough to fix a puncture on a child’s bike. It is a disgrace and an insult to farmers.

“That is because of the high input costs and the low market value. We are the only sector that saw our market value fall by €2/kg.”

Comiskey’s comments came at a public meeting of the Fine Gael agriculture, food and rural development forum, which heard that farmers' margins in the sector plummeted from €39/ewe to €7/ewe last year.

Food Vision hopes

Last week saw the Food Vision sheep group convene on the issue of poor prices, but Comiskey maintains that IFA efforts to secure higher payments were heard, but not yet acted upon.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon responded by saying that he understands the pressure sheep farmers are under.

Minister Heydon said that possible solutions to the sheep margin wipe-out are being examined, but no funding commitments were made.

“What is the key killer here for sheep farmers is the cost of inputs and we worked hard last year with €90m of interventions,” the minister commented.

Factories ‘failing’ on markets

Comiskey also levelled some of the blame for sheep farmers’ at factories, accusing processors of failing to deliver sales on the US market.

This is despite farmers having “jumped through hoops” and upping on-farm production standards, such as by implementing the clean livestock policy for finished lambs.

“Not an ounce of lamb has gone to that market and it could be very decent, especially coming up to St Patrick’s Day with the Irish-Americans,” he maintains.

Minister Heydon said that gaining market access is only the first step to seeing Irish lamb on plates in the US.

He suggested that even though getting Irish lamb into the US could help prices, access into no one market will boost prices into the longer term.

“We did open up access and as I have learned from my role in trade, you have a very long, tedious process to get access open to a country and that is a really big challenge - that is the start of the battle,” the minister explained.

“Then, you have to get your Irish industry in there striking out relationships, getting certificates and getting the actual deals done with retailers and distributors.

“There is no one access market that is going to change the world for any one commodity, but because we have such a wide footprint, it benefits Irish farmers because the more markets we can get into [the better].”

