I see that the IFA could be looking for funding of €40,000 for an American mink and grey squirrel bounty in the budget.

It has said that American mink and grey squirrels are a non-native species in Ireland and that their populations need to be managed for the betterment of ground nesting birds.

“The primary technique used to control these species is live trapping,” its draft budget submission says, calling for the reintroduction and funding of €40,000 for a mink and grey squirrel bounty.

That’s a new one for me, then again it’s for the birds... literally.