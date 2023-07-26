Celebrations as Tim Cullinan is deemed elected as 16th president of the Irish Farmers Association at the count centre in Castleknock Hotel, Co Dublin. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA national council is set for a marathon meeting this Thursday, with crucial votes on proposed rule changes.

The most difficult decision it faces is around how national elections are to be structured. It is proposed that the presidential and deputy presidential elections be by postal ballot, starting with this year’s elections.

Two-thirds of the 56 strong council must support the proposal for it to pass.

The possibility of a hybrid postal/branch meeting system received almost as much support as the straight postal vote at last month’s meeting, and could be revived yet. The proposal to allow council co-opt up to three people on to the national officers committee will also be considered. Strong support is expected for splitting the national treasurer and national returning officer roles.