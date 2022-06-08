The position has yet to be filled after outgoing chair Paul Brophy completed his four-year term this year. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA’s horticulture committee has been unable to find a committee member willing to fill the vacant position of committee chair over the past few months, as growers have struggled with mounting input costs, an IFA spokesperson has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The reluctance of committee members to assume the role can be put down to the “very demanding and time-consuming” nature of the position, as well as a reluctance of growers to jeopardise their supermarket contracts by taking protest action against buyers.

Conflict

“The other reality is that there is a reluctance among some growers to become a public spokesperson for the sector as it might bring them into conflict with retailers,” the spokesperson said.