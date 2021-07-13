A banner with the message ‘no peat, no produce’ will be displayed as part of the protest. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA is calling for immediate Government intervention to allow for the harvesting of peat for horticultural produce.

Currently there is ban on harvesting peat off bogs that are more in 30ha in size without licensing, and the IFA is taking part in a protest with the Kildare Growers groups on Tuesday 13 July outside the Convention Centre to vent their frustration at a rule they say will cripple the horticultural sector in Ireland.

'Devastating consequences'

“As a major segment of the Irish horticulture sector relies on peat, particularly the mushroom and ornamental sectors, this will have devastating consequences. Producers will either have to close their business or import peat, which will make some businesses unviable because of the extra cost,” IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

“It’s contradictory for the Minister for Horticulture to commission a report on opportunities for the horticultural sector, while at the same time the industry is facing closure because the raw material required is effectively gone."

The IFA highlighted that the industry supports over 17,000 jobs and that just 0.12% of Ireland’s total area of peatlands is required to supply the sector.

