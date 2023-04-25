The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will send a delegation to Thursday’s farmers’ charter of rights meeting, following the decision by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to attend the meeting.

The IFA boycotted the last meeting of the charter, over what it said was the Department of Agriculture’s unilateral action to change payment dates.

The IFA has said it cannot accept any delay in farm payments and that any delays will cause huge difficulties for farmers.

The Department’s delayed payments plan means that Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments would be pushed out by four weeks and the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) pushed back by two weeks.

“[The] IFA did not attend that last meeting of the charter and instead we sought a meeting with Minister McConalogue,” IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said.

“As Thursday’s meeting will now be attended by the Minister, we will attend. However, we want to be clear that the Minister must ensure that farmers are paid on the same dates as previous years,” Rushe said.

Havoc

“The Department has acted unilaterally. Delaying payments is totally wrong and [the] IFA cannot accept any delay.

“This would cause havoc later this year, as bills fall due at their normal time without there being money in farmers accounts to meet repayments,” he said.

He said that the Minister must take control of the situation and put the resources in place to ensure payments are made on time.