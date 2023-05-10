The IFA will boycott this week’s meeting of the Farmers Charter of Rights group. It is the second time the IFA has said it will not be in attendance at the meeting, as the row between the farm organisation and the Department of Agriculture over key farm scheme payment dates continues.

Letter

In a letter to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the IFA said that there has been “no indication of a willingness by you or the Department to revisit the unilateral decision taken in relation to payment delays for 2023”.

It also said that an independent chair has yet to be appointed to the group, despite the minister committing to appoint such a chair.

“Once an independent chair for the charter negotiations has been appointed, we are willing to engage further on the understanding that the payment dates for 2023 are back on the table for discussion as part of the charter,” it said.