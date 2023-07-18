Young farmers, in particular, are finding it difficult to access land due to the current market disruption, the IFA said.

Farmers in Kilkenny and the wider southeast region will gather at Kilkenny Mart on Friday evening 21 July for a rally to highlight the important contribution of agriculture to the region.

Kilkenny Irish Farmers Association (IFA) chair Jim Mulhall has encouraged farmers, their families and agri businesses to come out and support the rally at 7.30pm at Cillín Hill (R95 A4VP).

“The changes proposed under nitrates regulations will have far-reaching implications for economic activity in the region," Jim said.

"Last spring, there was significant market disruption as farmers scrambled to find extra land in the rental market. The indications are that this will worsen,” he added.

Young farmers, in particular, are finding it difficult to access land due to the current market disruption, the IFA said.

Mulhall said Friday’s rally is an opportunity for everybody in the region to come out and support farming.

“Beyond the jobs in primary agriculture, there are many businesses that depend on a thriving farming sector. I would appeal to anybody who can attend to join us on Friday,” he concluded.