An organic beef and tillage farm walk will take place next Thursday 17 August.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) will hold an organic farm walk on the farm of Mark Gillanders, Ballinagall, Co Monaghan, H18KN24, at 2pm on Thursday 17 August.

The event is the second in a series organised by the IFA as organic farmer numbers grow.

Mark Gillanders has been farming organically since 2009 and is a member of the IFA’s organic project team. He runs a tillage and organic beef operation.

During next week’s farm walk, he will provide a summary of the possibilities and difficulties he has faced so far.

Opportunities

IFA organic project team chair John Curran said anyone thinking about entering organic production will find the organic events to be “fantastic opportunities”.

“The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option. Anyone who is considering entering organic production should attend,” Curran said.

Representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, the Organic Trust and the Irish Organic Association will be among the speakers on the day.