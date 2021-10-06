The rallies are an attempt to save Irish farming. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA is holding four regional rallies this Friday 8 October to highlight how the current Government is pursuing policies that will decimate Ireland’s largest indigenous sector.

Without proper negotiations with farmers and a coherent plan, farming and food production in this country will be unrecognisable.

The rallies will be led by the IFA president Tim Cullinan, and the locations signify the scale of the sector across the rural economy.

Cullinan said: “For the last two years, the IFA has tried to engage with Government on the sector’s future.

“Despite this, it continues to treat us as low-hanging fruit that it can target without impunity. At the same time, it’s rolling out the red carpet for energy-guzzling multinationals and allowing food, peat, and timber to be imported from less efficient countries in Europe and further afield.”

The rally route