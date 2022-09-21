IFA is to hold three organic farming events to provide information to farmers on options available in organic farming.
The three events will take place ahead of the re-opening of the Organic Farm Scheme in October.
IFA organic project team chair John Curran said: “These events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production.
"Information will be available from IFA, Teagasc advisors, [Department of Agriculture] officials and organic farmers.”
The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option.
Event details
Details of the events are as follows:
Thursday 29 September: Tullyhouse Organic Farm, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal F94P798 - mixed enterprise
Thursday 6 October: Farm of John Curran, Fordstown Co. Meath. C15XD76 - beef and lamb
Wednesday 12 October: Farm of Seán O’Farrell, Cloncannon, Co. Tipperary E53AE27 - mixed enterprise
All events will be held from 3pm-6pm.
