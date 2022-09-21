Three organic farming events will be held next month by the IFA. \Philip Doyle,

IFA is to hold three organic farming events to provide information to farmers on options available in organic farming.

The three events will take place ahead of the re-opening of the Organic Farm Scheme in October.

IFA organic project team chair John Curran said: “These events will be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is considering entering organic production.

"Information will be available from IFA, Teagasc advisors, [Department of Agriculture] officials and organic farmers.”

The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option.

Event details

Details of the events are as follows:

Thursday 29 September: Tullyhouse Organic Farm, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal F94P798 - mixed enterprise

Thursday 6 October: Farm of John Curran, Fordstown Co. Meath. C15XD76 - beef and lamb

Wednesday 12 October: Farm of Seán O’Farrell, Cloncannon, Co. Tipperary E53AE27 - mixed enterprise

All events will be held from 3pm-6pm.