Staff at Johnswood Press in Dublin get packs of posters ready for IFA’s nationwide day of action on Friday. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

IFA officers and farmers in each of the IFA’s 29 county executives will hold a tractor rally at 11am in 31 county towns this Friday 11 June.

The rally is to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

Farmers will gather in towns nationwide and will drive tractors around the town.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming,” he said.

“We need policies that support commercial farming into the future.”

Galway IFA chair Anne Mitchell said Galway IFA will be gathering at Athenry Mart and driving around the town. She said there will be no one on foot due to COVID-19 and that everyone will be in tractors.

Thomas O’Connor, Kildare IFA chair, said: “We are meeting outside Naas and proceeding through the town at 11 am.

“It isn’t our intention to disrupt people, but we have to highlight what’s at stake, not just for farming, but for rural Ireland, in the CAP talks.”

In the southeast, Wexford IFA chair Jer O’Mahony said farmers “will be gathering at Enniscorthy Mart, and driving in a loop that will take us past machinery dealers, Kavanagh Meats, the old Boortmalt intake, a tyre centre and the FRS”.

The towns

The list of county towns where rallies will be held:

Carlow - Tullow.

Cavan - Cavan town.

Clare - Ennis.

Cork central - Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton.

Cork north - Mitchelstown.

Cork west - Skibbereen.

Donegal - Raphoe.

Dublin - Swords.

Galway - Athenry.

Kerry - Tralee.

Kildare - Naas.

Kilkenny - Kilkenny City.

Laois - Portlaoise.

Leitrim - Manorhamilton.

Limerick - Newcastlewest.

Longford - Longford town.

Louth - Castlebellingham.

Mayo - Ballina.

Monaghan - Monaghan town.

Meath - Kells.

Offaly - Tullamore.

Roscommon - Castlerea.

Sligo - Ballymote.

Tipperary north - Nenagh.

Tipperary south - Cahir.

Westmeath - Mullingar.

Waterford - Dungarvan.

Wexford - Enniscorthy.

Wicklow - Bray.