The webinar will inform farmers on how to use the latest technologies to improve the quality and value of calves born on their farm this spring, thus improving the wider dairy herd.

In preparation for the busy calving season, which is fast approaching and already under way in some areas, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will host a dairy calf webinar on Monday 24 January at 8pm.

Commenting on the webinar, IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said that the early management of calves is key.

"Top-quality management of calves, particularly in their first four to six weeks, is essential to support a dairy sector that is both profitable and sustainable," he said.

Latest technologies

Arthur also said that, as part of the webinar, the viability of dairy calf-to-beef systems will be discussed by the panel of speakers.

The speakers on the night will include Rob Doyle from the Department of Agriculture, Stephen Butler and Nicky Byrne from Teagasc and Sean Coughlan from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Farmers will be updated on the latest developments arising from the European Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT) which, if implemented, would severely affect the calf export trade here.

The vote on these new animal transport proposals will map the future of Irish calf exports and will be decided by the European Parliament on Thursday.

Those interested in joining the webinar are invited to register ahead of the event using this link.