The IFA is to stage a protest outside a Farmers’ Charter meeting in Portlaoise this Thursday in a further escalation of the organisation’s dispute over proposed delays to farm payments.

The meeting involving Department of Agriculture officials and representatives of the farm organisations is due to take place this morning at the Maldron Hotel.

However, it is unclear whether representatives of the ICMSA, ICSA and INHFA will pass any IFA picket.

The IFA has boycotted the Farmers’ Charter process since the Department announced its intention to delay Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments.

The ANC payment, which is generally made during the National Ploughing Championships, will be delayed this year until 17 October.

Meanwhile, the first tranche of the BISS payment will be delayed for around a week or 10 days and is now expected to be issued from 24 October.

A revised version of the Farmers’ Charter, seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, makes reference to the revised payment dates.

Explaining the decision to protest, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said the move reflected farmers’ “frustration and anger” over the Department’s attempts to unilaterally change the key payment dates.

“We were willing to engage with the Department on this issue but they point blank refused to do so,” Rushe said.

However, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue defended the Department’s actions on payments.

The minister said that he has given farmers “line of sight” as to when they will receive the delayed payments since the start of the year, allowing them to “plan on that basis”.