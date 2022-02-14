The IFA's poultry farmers also attended a protest over low-cost food at Lidl Cavan earlier this year. \ Lorraine Teevan

The IFA has announced that two protests will take place today (Monday) outside Dunnes Stores to highlight the impact that the low-cost selling of food is having on farmers.

The protests come as the retailer allegedly failed to even respond to an IFA request to meet with the seller’s management, as the IFA met with the management of other supermarkets to make them aware of the “meltdown” facing food producers.

Two supermarkets – one in Cork and one in Monaghan – have been chosen as the site of the protests.

Responsibly

“The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors are in meltdown and retailers need to act responsibly,” commented the IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“We met other retailers in the last week to highlight the severe loss-making situation for many farmers due to escalating costs. However, Dunnes Stores has not even responded to IFA requests for a meeting,” he said.

The IFA have stated that they have discussed farm viability with Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl over the past few weeks.

Time for action

“These important players in the retail sector have a vital role. They must now prove to farmers that they have not only listened, but that they will follow through on these engagements with suppliers and ensure that farmers’ cost increases are covered and they can afford to stay in business,” added Cullinan.

The IFA president went on to hit out at “Government inaction” on the establishment of a food ombudsman.

Without proper regulation of the food supply chain, he said, farm viability would remain in serious question.