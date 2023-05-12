The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is urging farmers to apply for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), with the closing date just a week away.

The deadline for farmers to apply to the scheme is Monday 22 May.

The scheme pays €150 for the first 22 cows and €120 for the remainder of the cows in the herd.

IFA national livestock chair Brendan Golden has said that “while the targets in the scheme are challenging, there is a good level of flexibility each year to ensure they can be met”.

Progress

He said that the “IFA [has] made significant progress in ensuring the requirements of the scheme are attainable for suckler farmers and given the level of supports available, extending to €3,000 for a 20-cow herd, it is important these monies are drawn down.”

“Suckler farmers should ensure they get their applications in before the closing date,” he said.