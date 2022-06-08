A concerted effort must be made to prevent fodder shortages and a possible animal welfare crisis developing on farms in the west and northwest, the IFA has warned.

Connacht regional chair Pat Murphy called for a concerted effort from the Department of Agriculture to ensure that farmers in the west are encouraged and supported in harvesting as much second-cut silage as possible.

At a meeting on the farm of Mayo IFA chair Jarlath Walsh in Knock, Murphy pointed out that farmers in the west would struggle to source fodder from the rest of the country this winter since it is likely to be in tight supply nationally.

Although the early indications are that first-cut silage crops are stronger than anticipated, the meeting in Knock was told that fertiliser sales in the northwest were 30% back on normal levels.

Both Murphy and IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins insisted that encouraging farmers to harvest as much second-cut silage as possible was essential.

Murphy said other actions would also help. These include:

A reduction in the VAT for agricultural contractors.

An increase in ANC payments.

The provision of low-interest loans to farmers.

Revision of the dates for traditional hay meadows under GLAS.