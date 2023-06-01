Farmers are exposed to two to three times more UV radiation from the sun. \ Gearoid Holland

Farmers are encouraged to protect their skin from the sun and reduce the risk of skin cancer as the Irish weather becomes warmer, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle has said.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year,” she said.

Doyle stated that protecting your skin from the sun, whether at home or abroad, can reduce your risk of skin cancer.

“Farmers are exposed to two to three times more UV radiation from the sun compared with people who work indoors, putting them at a higher risk of skin cancer,” she warned.

Best protection

Doyle concluded by stating that “the best way to protect your skin is to follow the five Ss: slip-on clothing that covers your skin, slop on sunscreen, slap on a wide-brimmed hat, seek shade and slide on sunglasses”.