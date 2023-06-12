The IFA listed five facts which it said demonstrate the efforts being made for nature. \ Clive Wasson

Ahead of a vote in the environment committee of the European Parliament on Thursday 15 June, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said: “Irish farmers are very much for nature, but they are not for the proposed EU nature restoration law including proposals to ‘rewet’ large parts of rural Ireland.”

Cullinan called on Irish MEPs to take on board the concerns of farmers ahead of the vote.

He said: “Some campaigners have completely ignored the significant measures implemented by farmers in the last decade and the changes made in the new EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).”

The IFA listed five issues which it said demonstrate the efforts being made by Irish farm families:

1: space for nature

UCD research confirms that 12% to 14% of the area on Irish farms qualifies as ‘space for nature’.

2: hedgerows

Ireland has almost 700,000m of hedgerows, covering around 2.6% of its land area, which are protected by law. This landscape is unique to Ireland.

3: wild bird cover

Irish farmers planted approximately 20,000ha of wild bird cover under the Green Low-Carbon Assurance Scheme (GLAS). To put this in context, this made wild bird cover the fourth-largest crop grown in Ireland in 2020. According to the Central Statistics Office, the farmland bird index actually increased by almost 19%.

4: the new CAP

Every farmer must farm in line with the code of good agricultural and environmental practice in order to receive their EU basic payment. In addition, 25% of the farmer's payment is ringfenced into an eco scheme payment, which includes allocating and maintaining space for nature. Furthermore, farmers can now include land which is dedicated to nature for EU payments.

5: environment schemes

Over 46,000 farmers have applied to participate in the new Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES). This scheme has an emphasis on many measures that promote biodiversity, including grassland and river margins and the planting of additional trees and hedgerows.

Cullinan has called on European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness “to intercede now to take the heat out of this issue and pull reasonable farmers and reasonable environmentalists together to find common ground that allows us to move forward and continue to protect nature while also protecting the future of farmers and their families”.

“The proposed EU nature restoration law needs to be paused, with more time for reflection on the issues it has raised,” he said.