Slurry storage and animal housing plans are on hold, the IFA's Michael Biggins warned. / Michael McLaughlin

Thousands of farmers are becoming frustrated on not having heard back from the Department of Agriculture on their Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) applications, the IFA has said.

The IFA’s rural development chair Michael Biggins called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to push for clarity on these applications.

“It’s madness altogether and creating huge frustration, particularly among farmers tight on animal housing or slurry storage for the coming winter,” Biggins said.

“The Department were quick enough to extend the Tranche 1 deadline because their release schedule of new TAMS schemes proved slower than anticipated. But now we are into the middle of August and farmers are in complete limbo. It’s just not good enough,” he said.

Work pushed back

Delays in getting applications approved is seeing farmers having to push back farm works, Biggins continued.

He stated that the current timeframe around approvals is making it difficult for many to the secure finance.

“We are getting calls regularly from frustrated farmers, wanting to know when approvals will be issued so they can push on with planned works.

“The Department needs to clarify the situation and allocate whatever resources necessary to quickly resolve the issue, particularly where there is potential animal welfare or health and safety issues.

“It’s hard for farmers to plan on-farm investment when they don’t know whether they are going to get a grant.

“If they drive on and invest themselves in housing or slurry storage, they will rule themselves out of grant aid.”

The rural development chair also called for a date to be announced for the closure of applications under the second tranche of the scheme.