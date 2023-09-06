The Commission has refused to grant Ireland more time flexibility on the decision to cut derogation stocking rates. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has called for an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to engage with the European Commission in a bid to keep the maximum derogation stocking rate at 250kg N/ha.

Cullinan’s call comes after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Wednesday that the Commission will not revisit the terms of Ireland’s derogation review, refusing to allow stocking rates to remain at 250kg N/ha until the current derogation expires.

“Given how serious this issue is, we need an intervention from the Taoiseach with the European Commission,” the IFA president stated.

“This change will do very significant damage to the incomes of derogation farmers and will have knock-on consequences for all farmers in the land market.”

Land market effect

Cullinan pointed to dairy farmers as being particularly affected by the decision, but warned that the impact on the land market will have effects on drystock farmers too.

“This has massive ramifications for Irish farmers if it is allowed to transpire. Dairy farmers are going to take a direct hit on income,” he continued.

“But in reality, it will have knock-on repercussions for all sectors due to the massive disruption to the land market the decision will bring about,” he said.

“Have no doubt about it, this is an absolute failure on behalf of both the Minister and the Department of Agriculture.

“As soon as they agreed to the flawed interim review process, without consulting anyone, they backed themselves into a corner that they have so far failed to get out of.”

The IFA had suggested alternative measures which could be used to avoid a cut to 220kg/ha.

