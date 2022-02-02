IFA president Tim Cullinan warned the Government not to cause a food emergency in tackling the climate emergency.

Speaking at the IFA’s AGM last Thursday, Cullinan also called for a taskforce to deal with escalating input costs and vanishing margins for farmers.

“We’ve seen feed, fuel and fertiliser prices rocketing in recent months, and a number of key sectors are in crisis already. We need to deal with that immediately, and I am calling on the minister to pull a taskforce together as soon as possible to come up with solutions.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin listens to questions from IFA president Tim Cullinan at the 2022 IFA AGM at the Mansion House. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

The taskforce must maximise margins delivered to farmers through the food chain, he said.

“We need the banks to work hand-in hand with producers as well, so that cashflow on farms is maintained”.

Cullinan said that food inflation “is necessary” to pass back a price that will cover primary producers’ escalating costs. The price of food hasn’t improved at retail level. We’re clearly saying that because of where costs have gone.

“The price of food has to go up. We have to see food inflation to cover our costs. We need regulation around this as well. The legislation to put a food regulator in place must be delivered by March.”

Cullinan also committed to a structural review of the IFA, saying the current structure had served it well, but that it was time to “look at it afresh”.