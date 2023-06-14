IFA request that "the Minister must take control of the situation now, appoint an independent chair". \ Ramona Farrelly

The farmers charter negotiation meeting that is scheduled for Thursday 14 June will not be attended by the IFA as a result of the Department of Agriculture not appointing an independent chair and delaying payments to farmers.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said: “IFA will not be attending any further negotiations until a promise made by Minister [for Agriculture Charlie] McConalogue at the charter meeting in April to appoint an independent chair to manage charter negotiations is honoured, and the Department agree to revisit their unilateral decision to delay payments to farmers next autumn.”

IFA boycotted the second charter meeting which was held in the second week of May for the same reasons.

Independent chair

Rushe stressed that it has been “nearly two months since the Minister promised an independent chair, but Department officials confirmed that none had been appointed.”

“They are reverting to their position that an independent chair would only be appointed after the talks, to chair monitoring committee meetings. That’s a complete U-turn on the commitment,” he said.

The Department’s delayed payments plan means that Areas of Natural Constraint [ANC] payments would be pushed out by four weeks and the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability [BISS], pushed back by two weeks.

The deputy president is urging Minister McConalogue not to “stand idly by while his officials railroad through changes which will mean delays to farm payments. It’s just not acceptable. It cannot always be the farmer who loses out. We need an independent chair.”

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said: “The Department seem to have no concept of the importance of these payments. Thousands of farmers have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year.

He stressed that “delaying them will affect bank repayments and cashflow to meet other bills”.

Biggins also said that: “The Minister must take control of the situation now, appoint an independent chair and put the necessary resources in place. Otherwise, there is a risk the Department action will cause significant cashflow issues later this year as bills arrive without money in farmers' accounts to meet repayments.”