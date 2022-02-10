The IFA says nobody should feel under threat in their own home.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president Brian Rushe will meet next week with An Garda Síochana Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman over concerns the association has following recent attacks on elderly people in rural communities.

Rushe said he will be meeting with Assistant Commissioner Hillman next week to discuss what measures can be taken to make Ireland’s rural communities safer.

The IFA meeting with gardaí follows a brutal attack on a 73-year-old retired farmer in his home in Skreen, Co Sligo, on Tuesday 18 January 2022.

“We will be encouraging the farming community to provide whatever help they can to support the work of the gardaí. Apprehending those responsible requires a co-ordinated response.”

The IFA deputy president said the victims of these attacks were targeted by gangs and subjected to horrific assaults.

“Nobody should feel under threat in their own home. The communities of these victims now feel vulnerable and unsafe because of the attacks.

“We will be working with Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman to develop community policing that gives a greater sense of security to those living in rural areas,” he said.

The IFA also worked with An Garda Síochána last December when it held a crime prevention webinar for farmers and those living in rural Ireland.