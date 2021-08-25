I see that ifac is selling its HQ building in Bluebell, Dublin 12. The farm accountancy firm is shipping out of the big smoke and will use its Kilkenny base as more of a hub in future.
With remote working due to COVID-19, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Ifac owns the building and takes up two floors in the building, with Agri Aware taking up half a floor and Damovo, the global communications company, taking up another floor. There’s no price up on the building yet, but back when they bought it in 2015, the talk was that ifac paid just shy of €2.5m.
