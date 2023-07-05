The IFA's timber price survey shows no significant changes in prices received across all timber products since the first quarter of the year, according to IFA national farm forestry chair Jason Fleming.

This survey was carried out between the months of April and June this year.

“Timber prices have shown consistency in the first half of 2023 with prices reflecting the steady market demand,” Fleming said.

He added that stability in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions in the last few years.

The roadside prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber were:

Pulpwood prices ranged from € 35-€45/t

Stakewood prices ranged from €42-€52/t

Palletwood prices ranged from €50-€80/t, depending on the length produced.

Sawlog prices ranged from €83-€110/t

The prices quoted in the report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies, and sawmills.

Fleming concluded that despite the consistency in the prices, there is significant variation in prices quoted, particularly those prices being quoted directly to farmers.

This, he said, highlights the importance of farmers shopping around and keeping up to date with the timber markets.