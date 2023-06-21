Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has dismissed claims that the Teagasc-led Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) is not fit for purpose, after one of its officers had alleged this to be the case.

“We have been on ASSAP farms where there is direct pollution going on the whole time and, for us, ASSAP isn’t fit for purpose,” fisheries officer, Oliver McGrath, said at an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) water conference last week.

McGrath also stated that “90% of the farms we end up in court with and cross-report are in derogation” in comments, which IFI later backed up somewhat.

It told the Irish Farmers Journal that the majority of farms in the southeast cross-reported by the agency to the Department of Agriculture over the past 18 months are derogation farms.

In 2022, IFI inspected around 2,000 farms on foot of pollution complaints.