As farmers continue to face challenges such as high energy costs and the need to decarbonise the sector, renewable energy opportunities is set to be a strong theme at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

The event takes place from Tuesday, 19 September, to Thursday, 21 September, in Ratheniska, Laois, and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The Irish Farmers Journal will hold a series of daily talks on solar and anaerobic digestion (AD) technology with a panel of industry experts on each of the three days of the event.

The talks will focus on the current and emerging opportunities for farmers in both solar and AD as well as the challenges facing the sector. Audience participation will be key, and we will be encouraging questions from the floor. The lineup for the three days is below:

Day 1 3.15pm-3:45pm with Pat Smith, MD, Local Power, and Barry Caslin, Bioenergy Specialist with Teagasc.

Day 2 4.30pm-5pm with Paul O'Brien, Chair IFA Environmental & Rural Affairs Committee, and Pat Harte, CTO of Carbon AMS.

Day 3 11.30am-12pm Darren Buckley, Director of Alternative Energy Ireland, and Michael Sweeney, Operations Director with Nephin Renewable Gas.

The renewables talk forms part of a packed lineup of talks and demonstrations taking place on the Irish Farmers Journal stand, which is located in its usual central position beside the headquarters of the National Ploughing Association at block 2, row 19, stand 314.

For more information, click here.