On Wednesday 25 January, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its annual all-Ireland awards in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The awards were open to any animal that had been exhibited in a show ring at any event throughout 2022.

The IHFA all-Ireland awards are unique, in that although the competition is only open to those that competed at shows, the awards are judged based on the animal’s performance throughout the year and on the photograph submitted.

Results

Class 1: heifer born after 1 January 2022

Honourable mention: Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody ET - Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co Kildare.

Reserve champion: Cedarmore Handsome Pocahontas - Padraic Greenan, Co Monaghan.

Champion: Rahela Cookies n Cream - Johnny and Ann O'Hanlon, Co Kerry.

Class 2: heifer born between 1 July and 31 December 2021

Honourable mention: Kingsway LB Lambda Jasmine - Ballywalter Farms, Co Wexford.

Reserve champion: Grangecon Batman Jenn - Anthony Kealy, Co Wicklow.

Champion: Knowlesmere Diamonds are Forever - Ted, Rory and Ella Jones and Andrew and Jane Whittaker, Co Wexford.

Class 3: heifer born between 1 January and 30 June 2021

Honourable mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue - Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Reserve champion: Jones Haniko J Lo - Jones Holsteins, Co Wexford.

Champion: Sprucegrove Denver Della - Keypoint Holsteins, Co Donegal.

Class 4: all-Ireland heifer in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2020 (in milk)

Honourable mention: Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid ET - Paul Flanagan, Co Louth.

Reserve champion: Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoir - Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins, Co Wexford.

Champion: Hallow Octain Twizzle - Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 5: all-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2019

Honourable mention (joint): Lisnalty Perciouser Melody - Paul Hannan, Co Limerick.

Honourable mention (joint): Eedy Doorman Fame - Robert, Sylvia and Jason Helen, Co Cork.

Reserve champion: Peak Kingdoc Lustre - Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow, and Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co Kildare.

Champion: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric - Bryan and John O'Connor, Co Cork.

Class 6: all-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2018

Honourable mention: Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 - Bryan and John O'Connor, Co Cork.

Reserve champion: Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 - Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle 89 Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 7: all-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2017

Honourable mention: Lissaniskey McDougal T Unity - Diarmuid Murphy, Co Cork.

Reserve champion: Laurelelm Slick Brilliant - Rickey Barrett, Co Cork.

Champion: Cramar Swallow A Cutes - Bryan and John O'Connor, Co Cork.

Class 8: all-Ireland mature cow in milk born on or before 31 December 2016

Honourable mention: Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039 - James Sinnott, Co Wexford.

Reserve champion: Greenlea MG Rhapsody - Padraic and Brendan Greenan, Co Monaghan.

Champion: Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 - Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 9: Irish pure Friesian - heifer in milk

Honourable mention: Kilsunny Lily Red - Trevor Dudley, Co Tipperary.

Reserve champion: Kilsunny Ruby 170 - Trevor Dudley, Co Tipperary.

Champion: Barrowvale Sabrina 79 - Oliver Dempsey, Co Laois.

Class 10: Irish pure Friesian - cow in milk

Honourable mention: Grenan Avril 2202 Quealy Family, Co Waterford.

Reserve champion: Grenan Amber 3051 Quealy Family, Co Waterford.

Champion: Barrowvale Dobee 48 - Oliver Dempsey, Co Laois.

All-Ireland stock judging winner

Winner: Michael Laffan, Co Limerick.

