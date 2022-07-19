A lineup in one of the classes at the IHFA open day on the Frawley farm in Limerick.

Large crowds and glorious sunshine, coupled with quality Holstein Friesian breeding on display, helped to set the tone for a very successful Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) national open day hosted by the Frawley family, Ballytigue herd, Bruree, Co Limerick.

The main sponsor of the open day was Kerry Agribusiness and the official opening was performed by Pat Murphy, president and CEO of the Kerry dairy business.

Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley registered the Ballytigue prefix as a new herd consisting of 35 heifers in 2002. At that stage, the farm at Ballytigue was a greenfield site having previously functioned as a beef unit.

Hosting the IHFA national open day coincided with the platinum anniversary of the herd.

Over the years, Aidan and Sally Ann, with the help and support of their children Séan, Laura, Conor and Áine and the wider family including Aidan’s parents John and Ann, have developed and progressed the herd.

Numerous awards for quality and top performance have been attained.

The herd has consistently been placed in the top three ranking of the IHFA national herds competition, including receiving numerous judges’ choice prizes.

The quality of the herd in terms of conformation is such that there are currently 150 cows (93 % of the herd) scored to VG/EX (very good/excellent) standard of conformation, which are the top two grades of IHFA conformation.

This top attainment of conformation score standard is expressed in positive longevity, with eighteen cows in the herd in sixth lactation plus. In addition, there are eight cows in their eighth lactation that average a conformation score of EX 92. The herd recorded a milk recording average performance of 9,800kg, 711kg milk solids per cow last year with a somatic cell count (SCC) of 81. Thirty-eight cows of fourth lactation and older recorded an average milk solids production of 769kg combined fat and protein.

Aidan Frawley leads out a line of cows at the IHFA open day on the Frawley family farm in Limerick.

National herds competition

The IHFA National Herds Competition is computed on the basis of a balanced formula incorporating efficiency of production, conformation points and inspection points for quality as discerned by a visiting judge.

The judge for the herds competition this year was Hefyn Wilson from the Treggiby herd in south Wales. Hefyn is a member of the UK national judges panel, and he has vast judging experience.

Over the course of six days, he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland visiting 36 herds nominated as finalists by their respective clubs.

Edward Fitzgerald from Effin in Co Limerick took first place in the spring-calving herd section. Paul, Brian and Colin Walsh from Oldtown took the top prize in the section for herds less than 80 cows. Thomas and James Kelly from Drogheda in Co Louth took home top honours in the large herd section. They also took home the judge’s choice prize.

Genetic merit awards

Tankardsrock LHZ Twinkle, a sixth-lactation pedigree cow with an EBI of €350 bred and owned by Stephen McShane, Tankardsrock, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Co Louth, won the genetic merit award for highest EBI. She has a lifetime yield to date of 44,389kg milk, 3,862kg milk solids, 4.79% fat and 3.91 % protein. Her lifetime average calving interval to date is 369 days.

Moorabby KOZ Laura 1542 EX90, a ninth-lactation pedigree cow with an EBI of €333 – bred and owned by Timothy Blackburn, Main Street, Galbally, Co Tipperary – won the genetic merit award for the highest EBI cow classified EX on IHFA conformation.

She is currently in her ninth lactation with a lifetime production to date of 64,416kg milk, 5,354kg milk solids, 4.66% fat and 3.65% protein. Her lifetime calving interval is 366 days. Her classification conformation composite scores include VG89 legs and feet and EX91 mammary.

New IHFA CEO Laurence Feeney

Recently appointed IHFA chief executive officer Laurence Feeney addressed the large crowd at the open day.

In his first public address, Laurence paid tribute to outgoing CEO Charles Gallagher who served the IHFA in the role for 14 years. Richard Whelan, IHFA president, made a presentation to Charles in appreciation of his leadership during a very progressive 14 years as chief executive.

Ballytigue open day celebratory sale

To coincide with the hosting of the IHFA national open day, the Frawley family offered 54 choice youngstock lots from the Ballytigue herd in a special sale on the farm at the conclusion of the day. The sale was conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

There was a full 100% clearance with an average price of 3,166gns across the 54 lots on offer. Ballytigue Crown Penny RC (Lot 9) sold for 7,100 guineas which was the top price of the sale.

She is bred from 15 generations of VG/EX dams.

Her dam Ballytigue Mogul Penny is classified EX94 with an EX95 mammary, while her grand dam Ballytigue Goldchip Penny classified EX95 with an EX95 mammary just days prior to the open day.

Six lots in the sale achieved prices in excess of 5,000gns.