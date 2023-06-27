Richard Hamilton, president, IHFA; Mary, Alannah and Peter Ging, with Paul Cuddy of FBD Portlaoise; Paul Ging and Laurence Feeney, IHFA CEO, at the launch of the 2023 IHFA national open day which takes place on 11 July.

On Tuesday 11 July, Peter Ging and his family, who run the Ballyclider Herd in Portlaoise, Co Laois, will host the IHFA national open day which is set to boast a record number of trade stands, the annual national herd competition results, national stock judging competition and much more.

Chief executive of the IHFA, Laurence Feeney, said: “The open day is the highlight of our year – it reveals the excellent quality of dairy stock we have in this country that have been carefully bred from strong cow families over generations.

“We look forward to welcoming our long-standing members and their families as well as anyone with an interest in the breed to our open day.”

IHFA staff will be available throughout the day to help with enquiries on grading up your herd or joining the association.

Herd production figures

The herd’s 305-day averages were as follows: 8,841kg of milk with 3.91% fat and 3.37% protein, resulting in 345kg fat and 298kg protein for combined 644kg solids for 2022.

The Ballyclider Herd is split calving with approximately 65% of animals calving in the spring and the remaining 35% winter calving.