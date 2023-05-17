Farmers are concerned about the new rewetting law. \ Clive Wasson

An economic impact assessment will be carried out into the Nature Restoration Law, which will see parts of the country rewetted to meet climate targets.

A Department of Housing spokesperson has told the Irish Farmers Journal that “economic impact assessment and stakeholder engagement will be essential to the development of the national plan”.

Once the regulation comes into force, each member state will have two years to develop a national restoration plan.

The plan will provide the required specificity in relation to the restoration targets and delivery mechanisms, the spokesperson added.

Rewetting is going to be one of the “most contentious” and “politically sensitive” issues coming down the tracks for farmers, IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien has said.

He said he is concerned about the new law.

“No matter what way you do it, if you are raising the water table, you are reducing your ability as a farmer to produce animals on that farm. It’s as simple as that, particularly with the type of weather we’ve had in the last couple of months.

“The reality is that, yes, it is going to affect the amount of silage you’re going to be able to produce.

“It is designed to reduce farming activity. What we have looked for is a proper impact assessment,” he said.

He also reiterated that there will be no new funding for measures under the new law.