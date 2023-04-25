Mineral grass analysis was carried out on Barry Powell’s farm outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary, last week.

Mineral grass analysis is a useful tool to carry out on the farm, as it will help Barry identify any mineral deficiencies or imbalances which may have an impact on herd performance down the line.

While the results of Barry’s soil test results showed high copper (Cu) levels across the farm, this does not guarantee that these levels will be reflected in the forage and is an example of why carrying out a grass mineral scan is important.

Imbalances

Mineral deficiencies and imbalances impact on herd performance under three broad categories.

The first is reduced fertility performance such as silent heats, reduced conception rates, tetany or milk fever.

The second is reduced thrive and immunity within the herd and the third being structural problems such as poor hoof quality.

Milk analysis is another essential tool in diagnosing and quantifying the background mineral levels on a farm.

Once Barry has the results back from the grass mineral analysis, he can supplement the cows’ diet if needed to avoid any issues with mineral deficiencies.