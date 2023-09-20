As it stands, the last day for spreading slurry is 30 September, but Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConaloguie has asked his Department to review the criteria required to sanction an extension to this deadline. \ David Ruffles

Our guide to scheme payment dates included in a recent edition of the Irish Farmers Journal received positive feedback, with many farmers requesting a similar guide to keep on track of critical dates for schemes and cross-compliance.

This week’s Farm Schemes and Finance page delivers on this request and has also repeated the main scheme target payment dates to give readers this information in the one area.

As can be quickly seen in Table 2, there are over 30 dates of high importance falling between now and 1 February 2024.

Immediate concerns

The deadline for applications for the National Beef Welfare Scheme is first up, with the scheme closing for applications at 11.59pm on 26 September. It is important to note that there is no late application option with the scheme, meaning that any application received after this time frame will not be accepted.

The National Farm Safety Measure deadline for both submission of expressions of interest to purchase PTO covers and quad/ATV helmets and payment claims is 29 September 2023.

Once an expression of interest is submitted, then purchases can take place immediately without waiting for approval letters.

The submission of over 180,000 scorecards under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRSS) is said to be at an advanced stage. Scorecards are not applicable to every ACRES applicant and approximately 146,000 are located on zoned lands in the ACRES Co-operation entry route. The deadline of 29 September is four weeks later than initially planned.

The final date permitted for the application of slurry as it stands is 30 September 2023. There is a facility to extend the start of the prohibited application period from 1 October to 15 October, based on ‘predefined scientific criteria’.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that a decision will be taken by the end of the week by the Department of Housing and Department of Agriculture.